Noting that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report on ‘Mitigation of Climate Change’ lays out scientific evidence of the implications of actions on human well being, one of the coordinating lead authors on Monday said: “Every country, including India, has many takeaways from this report to aid decision making.”

Joyashree Roy, from Jadavpur University but currently at AIT Bangkok and coordinating lead author on the chapter ‘Demand, Services and Social Aspects of Mitigation’ was speaking with the media as the Summary for Policy Makers (SPM) based on the report was released.

IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report by Working Group III (AR6 WGIII) on ‘Mitigation of Climate Change’ has presented financially sound multiple options for each country to cut down emissions to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“We have examples from India – how public transport is improved in Kolkata, which has helped boost public transport. We also have shown how access to clean cooking fuel is being provided to rural India through a set of policy packages, incentives for the rural households and nudges in the urban sector. We use these examples to drive the board message in the SPM,” Roy said.

The report will reduce sending out messages such as ‘investment in coal without carbon capture and storage’ as such things are a clear signal to an investor and policymaker to help them make a choice on the investment they have to make for the next 25-30 years, she said.

“This is the best part that the report offers choices to the country (countries) to act according to their national circumstances keeping the global overview in mind,” Roy added.

