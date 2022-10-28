WORLD

IPCC will have strong footprint at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh

NewsWire
0
0

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will have a strong footprint during the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt from November 7 to 18.

The IPCC has been officially invited to provide scientific input to several key UNFCCC official events. On November 8, IPCC’s Working Group II will be delivering its findings relevant to assessing adaptation needs.

On the same day, IPCC’s Working Groups II and III will present the gender-related aspects of climate change as they are reflected in their contributions to the Sixth Assessment Report at a special Subsidiary Body for Implementation and Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice events.

Scientists from IPCC’s Working Groups I and II will be taking part in the Earth Information Day scheduled for November 9. IPCC experts will also be contributing to a series of roundtables and poster sessions of the second Global Stocktake Technical Dialogue scheduled from November 7 to 11.

Together with the secretariat of the UNFCCC, the IPCC Taskforce on National Greenhouse Gas Inventories will launch the new generation of IPCC Inventory Software at an official side event on November 9.

The IPCC will also play a major convening role in a UNFCCC side event on November 11 with several partners focused on a summary of the specific findings of the Sixth Assessment Report relevant for urban policymakers worldwide.

The IPCC together with the World Meteorological Organization and other partners will also run a pavilion named “Science for Climate Action” (#Science4ClimateAction) with a rich programme of scientific panels and events.

These live-streamed hybrid events will mainly address the key findings of the two major IPCC reports released since the last COP; the Working Group II report on vulnerability, impacts and adaptation released in February, and the Working Group III report on the mitigation of climate change released in April.

20221028-185602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid-19 virus leaked from China’s Wuhan lab: US Republican report

    UN chief urges harnessing technology to improve inclusion of people with...

    UK records more than 50,000 new Covid cases

    Hong Kong eases quarantine on entry in bid to boost business...