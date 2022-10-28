The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will have a strong footprint during the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt from November 7 to 18.

The IPCC has been officially invited to provide scientific input to several key UNFCCC official events. On November 8, IPCC’s Working Group II will be delivering its findings relevant to assessing adaptation needs.

On the same day, IPCC’s Working Groups II and III will present the gender-related aspects of climate change as they are reflected in their contributions to the Sixth Assessment Report at a special Subsidiary Body for Implementation and Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice events.

Scientists from IPCC’s Working Groups I and II will be taking part in the Earth Information Day scheduled for November 9. IPCC experts will also be contributing to a series of roundtables and poster sessions of the second Global Stocktake Technical Dialogue scheduled from November 7 to 11.

Together with the secretariat of the UNFCCC, the IPCC Taskforce on National Greenhouse Gas Inventories will launch the new generation of IPCC Inventory Software at an official side event on November 9.

The IPCC will also play a major convening role in a UNFCCC side event on November 11 with several partners focused on a summary of the specific findings of the Sixth Assessment Report relevant for urban policymakers worldwide.

The IPCC together with the World Meteorological Organization and other partners will also run a pavilion named “Science for Climate Action” (#Science4ClimateAction) with a rich programme of scientific panels and events.

These live-streamed hybrid events will mainly address the key findings of the two major IPCC reports released since the last COP; the Working Group II report on vulnerability, impacts and adaptation released in February, and the Working Group III report on the mitigation of climate change released in April.

20221028-185602