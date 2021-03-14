Apple iPhone 13 models expected to be launched later this year would “likely” feature a fingerprint scanner embedded under the display for authentication, in addition to Face ID.

According to Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner and three of his colleagues, iPhone 13 models would feature a smaller notch and that the LiDAR scanner would remain limited to iPhone 13 Pro models this year.

Barclays said its research is at least partly based on “extensive industry conversations” with suppliers in recent weeks, reports MacRumors.

In addition, the upcoming iPhone 13 series would use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 5G modem.

Built on a 5 nm process, the X60 packs higher power efficiency into a smaller footprint compared to the 7nm-based Snapdragon X55 modem used in iPhone 12 models.

This change would give the new iPhone lineup better battery life, and they could also receive data from both Millimeter wave (mmWave) and sub-6 GHz bands at the same time to deliver high data speeds and low-latency coverage.

The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13/Pro models may feature Wi-Fi 6E. The Wi-Fi 6E provides Wi-Fi 6 features and capabilities, including higher performance, lower latency and faster data rates.

