iPhone-13 gifted by R’sthan govt has chip to spy upon MLAs, says BJP MLA

The controversy over the distribution of iPhone-13 to state MLAs in Rajasthan intensified when BJP MLA and former Education Minister Vasudev Devnani on Thursday expressed apprehension of spying on MLAs.

He alleged that a chip was put into iPhone-13 distributed to the MLAs.

The state government had distributed iPhones to all MLAs after the budget presentation.

The BJP, however, decided to return the phones citing the huge debt of the state government.

On Thursday,, Devnani said that the BJP is exposing the government.

He argued that legislators could have been asked to deposit bills after purchasing iPhones on their own.

“Why was the iPhone gift considered during the fourth budget after 3 years? There certainly seems to be a possibility of espionage. The nature of the government has been to spy on Congress MLAs. If it even thinks of spying on the MLAs of the opposition, then it is not a big deal. This is one of the reasons behind returning the iPhone. In the earlier budget, the legislators themselves had presented the bill by buying laptops, so there was no possibility of spying in it,” said Devnani.

Devnani said that out of the total 71 BJP MLAs, 57 have returned iPhones so far. 7 MLAs did not even take mobiles. Rest 7 MLAs are out of work. The remaining MLAs will also return the iPhone in a day or two.

State Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas meanwhile said that returning the iPhone is a drama of BJP MLAs. There is a fight in the BJP legislature party.

Congress MLA Prashant Bairwa said that if there is such a danger of chip in the iPhone, then BJP MLAs should also return the flats. Will there be CCTV cameras inside them too? There could be espionage there too. Devnani should respond in Pegasus case instead of pretending to return the iPhone. MLA Prashant Bairwa said that iPhones are considered the most secure.

