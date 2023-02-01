HEALTHLIFESTYLEWORLD

iPhone 14 Crash Detection alerts police minutes after accident in Australia

After an early morning accident that took place in the Australian state — Tasmania, the Crash Detection feature in the iPhone 14 alerted police instantly, allowing the victims to receive help immediately.

A four-wheel drive truck towing a horse float collided with a tree stump in Tasmania at 1.45 a.m. on Monday, reports ABC News.

The Crash Detection feature alerted the nearby police, who arrived on the scene within eight minutes despite the passengers’ unconsciousness.

Five persons were taken to the hospital, ranging in age from 14 to 20, and one person with serious injuries was flown to Melbourne by air ambulance, according to the report.

As a result of the automatic crash alert sent by one of the two occupants’ mobile phones, Inspector Ruth Orr said that police responded quickly because they were already near the scene for “an unrelated matter”.

“But in a case where people had lost consciousness in a crash like this, it is certainly something that alerts police quickly,” Orr was quoted as saying.

In December last year, the Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection feature of the iPhone 14 helped rescue two people involved in a serious car crash in the US.

According to MacRumors, the incident occurred on the Angeles Forest Highway in the US state of California’s Angeles National Forest, with a vehicle careening over the side of a mountain and falling approximately 300 feet into a remote canyon.

