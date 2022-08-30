SCI-TECHWORLD

iPhone 14 lineup may come with 30W fast charging

NewsWire
0
0

The iPhone 14 lineup may arrive with 30W fast charging, a significant jump from 20W being used in the iPhone 13 lineup.

According to reports, an unnamed charger brand is allegedly sending out 30W iPhone 14 adapters for early access and review.

This company believes Apple will be advertising 30W charging as a feature of the iPhone 14 series, reports AppleInsider.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max was able to support 27W charging temporarily in a test, suggesting that 30W support is possible.

It is not yet clear if the 30W charging would be limited to iPhone 14 Pro models or be available to all four iPhone 14 models.

Apple recently released two 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapters to be used for charging the MacBook Air and iPhone simultaneously.

The iPhone 14 lineup is set to be announced during an event on September 7.

The next-generation iPhone 14, to be produced in India around two months after its China production, will see four models  a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and and a 6.7 iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to reports.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 base model is rumoured to cost $799, which is the same price as the iPhone 13.

The tech giant has likely discontinued the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year.

20220830-104005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Musk’s Tesla enters India in 2021, still remains in test mode

    Google hits back at Android location tracking lawsuit in US

    Fortnite servers back online after major outage

    Solana crypto hack linked to Slope mobile wallet