SCI-TECHWORLD

iPhone 14 Pro’s camera bump hampers wireless charging capabilities: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple’s recently launched iPhone 14 Pro’s wireless charging capability is reportedly hampered by the phone’s thick camera housing.

According to GizmoChina, multiple complaints have been made by users in several forums to highlight the problem.

The users claim that there is a lack of compatibility between wireless chargers and the iPhone 14 Pro with the camera bump preventing some devices from charging the smartphone.

The large camera bump of the iPhone 14 Pro is a distinguishing external feature from its predecessors, the report said.

The cameras come with greater power but users have reported uncontrollable shaking while using third-party apps. The bumpy camera setup could also be causing compatibility issues with wireless chargers, it added.

The Pro models feature the Always-On display, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and an innovative new way to receive notifications and activities with the Dynamic Island.

iPhone 14 Pro will be available in deep purple, silver, gold, and space black in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage capacities.

20220929-101603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aussie researchers show how venomous snakes alter course of human evolution

    Google plans to test AR glasses in public from next month

    OnePlus hits 1 crore units global sales target

    IBM, IISc unveil lab to advance Hybrid Cloud research in India