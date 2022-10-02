SCI-TECHWORLD

iPhone 14’s ‘Crash Detection’ feature may not always detect collision

The Crash Detection feature, which is present in iPhone 14 models and an Apple Watch, has undergone a new test that reveals when it correctly fires and when it does not.

In a video from the Wall Street Journal, a demolition derby driver repeatedly rammed two distinct cars. He had a Google Pixel in the vehicle, which can also detect crashes, and an Apple Watch Ultra with an iPhone 14 model, reports AppleInsider.

Next, an iPhone 14 and Google Pixel were also placed side-by-side in each vehicle.

Testing showed that the Apple Watch worn by the driver was successful at detecting crashes. However, the iPhone didn’t detect any of the impacts inside the first car, the report said.

The Google Pixel did detect one crash inside the driver’s vehicle, but neither phone went off inside the car that got crashed into.

With car number two, the testers drove it around before crashing to make the smartphones think it was legitimate. But again, the crash did not trigger the smartphones.

When WSJ contacted Apple and Google with the results, Apple said a lack of data could be why the iPhone 14 didn’t detect the crashes. Perhaps it was because it wasn’t connected to CarPlay, or the tester didn’t drive around the vehicle long enough.

