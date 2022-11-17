As the iPhone 15 Pro models are in line for a massive upgrade to their wired transfer speeds with the switch to USB-C, the benefits may not come to the regular 2023 iPhone devices.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the 15 and 15 Plus will also swap in USB-C ports but, just like the 2022 10th-gen iPad, they’ll be stuck with the same USB 2.0 speeds they had with Lighting, The Verge reported.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Kuo made the prediction in which he said the information is from his “latest survey”.

He tweeted: “I predict that 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max will support at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3. This spec upgrade means the wired transfer and video output user experience will significantly improve.”

If the prediction goes true then that would mean the users will be able to transfer data at speeds up to 40 Gbps — a boon for people who actually use the Pro phones to shoot a lot of ProRes video and raw photos, where even fast WiFi and cloud uploads aren’t really a good substitute, according to the report.

It won’t necessarily come as a surprise if Apple increases the transfer speeds for its upcoming pro models but not for the regular ones, as this year, the iPhone 14 Pro got a new chip, while the mainline models were stuck with last year’s internal hardware, said the report.

