SCI-TECHWORLD

iPhone 15 Pro design discloses new buttons, titanium frame, more

NewsWire
0
0

Apple’s upcoming high-end smartphone iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly feature a titanium frame with a rounder-edged design, new buttons, a giant camera bump, and more.

According to GSMArena, the size of the individual camera protrusions will increase once again, and the entire hump will thicken.

Moreover, the report mentioned that iPhone 15 Pro Max sports a smaller camera protrusion as well, which is rumoured to house a periscope zoom lens.

According to previous speculations, the iPhone 15 Pro’s cameras will have “all-new sensor technology that will capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings”.

USB-C port is also widely expected to be included in all iPhone 15 versions, but the fastest charging will be limited to USB-C cables certified by Apple.

The report further showed that the volume and mute buttons will be haptic rather than physical, with two haptic engines dedicated to simulating button presses.

The mute toggle will no longer be a sliding switch, but a haptic button.

As with the back glass, the screen glass will have a subtle curvature, transitioning seamlessly into the titanium frame, with only 1.55mm bezels all around.

The thinner bezels will make the iPhone 15 Pro narrower than its predecessor, since the screen size will stay the same, according to the report.

The dimensions of the new model will be 146.47 x 70.46 x 8.24 mm, compared with 147.46 x 71.45 x 7.84 mm for the iPhone 14 Pro.

Besides the ‘hero’ deep red colour, the phone appears to come in white, Space Black, and gold as well.

20230409-124206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Players now need Windows 10 or above to play Fortnite on...

    Safety of painkillers for back pain ‘uncertain’: Study

    Tesla profits dip in Q2 due to China lockdowns

    New drug combo found effective against high-risk leukaemia