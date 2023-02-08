BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Tech giant Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will reportedly feature a 2,500 nits display panel from Samsung.

The information was shared by leaker ShrimpApplePro on the micro-blogging platform Twitter on Tuesday.

ShrimpApplePro retweeted a post of another leaker named ‘Connor’, which mentioned that “Samsung’s Next Gen Panel’s reach to 2500nits.”

In a retweet, ShrimpApplePro said: “Potentially will be on iPhone 15 Pro Max.”

“I said 15 Pro Max because if the separate Ultra iPhone is in 2024, the biggest 2023 Pro iPhone should still have the Pro Max naming,” it added.

Last month, it was reported that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a periscope folding zoom camera, although it will only be included in the top-end iPhone model.

Meanwhile, another report mentioned that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are likely to include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.

