Tech giant Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 3D models have been leaked online which revealed that the smartphone will come with a thicker body and will not feature physical buttons.

In a tweet on Saturday, tipster Ice Universe posted the 3D models and wrote, “Compared with 14 Pro Max, bezel is narrower, but thicker.”

“Titanium alloy middle frame with frosted process, Type-C, No physical button design.”

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will feature a 2,500 nits display panel from Samsung.

Last month, it was reported that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a periscope folding zoom camera, although it will only be included in the top-end iPhone model.

Meanwhile, another report mentioned that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are likely to include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.

