iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature thicker body, no physical buttons

Tech giant Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 3D models have been leaked online which revealed that the smartphone will come with a thicker body and will not feature physical buttons.

In a tweet on Saturday, tipster Ice Universe posted the 3D models and wrote, “Compared with 14 Pro Max, bezel is narrower, but thicker.”

“Titanium alloy middle frame with frosted process, Type-C, No physical button design.”

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will feature a 2,500 nits display panel from Samsung.

Last month, it was reported that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a periscope folding zoom camera, although it will only be included in the top-end iPhone model.

Meanwhile, another report mentioned that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are likely to include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.

20230226-131202

