SCI-TECHWORLD

iPhone 15 Pro may feature physical instead of solid-state buttons

NewsWire
0
0

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models may end up having physical buttons instead of solid-state ones after months of speculation.

According to Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a traditional physical button design.

“My latest survey indicates that due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, both high-end iPhone 15 Pro models (Pro and Pro Max) will abandon the closely-watched solid-state button design and revert to the traditional physical button design,” Kuo wrote in a Medium post on Wednesday.

Moreover, he said, investors expected that the new solid-state button design would increase suppliers’ revenues and profits; thus, this change is particularly unfavourable for Cirrus Logic (exclusive Controller IC supplier) and AAC Technologies (Taptic Engine supplier).

Another Taptic Engine supplier for solid-state buttons, Luxshare ICT will likely be less affected by this change due to its significantly larger operating scale vs AAC Technologies.

Kuo said that the iPhone 15 Pro is currently in the EVT development stage, so there is still time to modify the design.

In addition, removing the solid-state buttons and restoring physical buttons will simplify the development and testing process.

Based on these considerations, removing solid-state buttons should have a minor impact on the Pro model’s mass production schedule and shipments.

20230412-164204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISRO, CNES to bring down climate satellite in a controlled manner...

    Gallbladder, biliary tract cancer cases up 76% in 3 decades

    Jabra Elite 4 Active offers secure fit, impressive audio

    Musk reveals Twitter 2.0, says top software aces joining company