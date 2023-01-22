SCI-TECHWORLD

iPhone 15 Pro may feature ultra-thin curved bezels

NewsWire
0
0

The iPhone 15 Pro models will reportedly feature ultra-thin, curved bezels compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

A leaker named ShrimpApplePro shared the information on Twitter, in which it said, “Pro 15 will have thinner bezels with curve edges, display is still flat tho, only the bezels is the curve”.

Moreover, it also mentioned that all iPhone 15 series will feature the same display sizes as iPhone 14 series.

According to a source speaking to the leaker, this combination of slimmer bezels and curved edges could create the same effect as on Apple Watch.

Meanwhile, iPhone 15 Pro Max may also feature a periscope folding zoom camera, although it will only be included in the top-end iPhone model.

Earlier, the tech giant was expected to include a folding zoom camera system in the iPhone 14 range, reports AppleInsider.

However, according to unspecified industry sources, a major supplier of mobile camera modules LG Innotek and camera module parts maker Jahwa Electronics will both provide this system for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A folding zoom camera system is likely to not make a visible difference to the exterior of the iPhone, and will not necessarily reduce the camera bump.

20230122-155603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gadgets that are must haves for the women in your life

    NASA’s X-ray solar imager to probe Sun’s Corona

    IISc develops 3D printed gloves for rehabilitating stroke patients

    Apple iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 with mask unlock, new emoji released