SCI-TECHWORLD

iPhone 15 Pro models may feature solid-state buttons, increased RAM

NewsWire
0
0

Apple’s next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, titanium frame, and increased RAM.

According to Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 15 lineup will include a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max, reports MacRumors.

Notably, he anticipates that the Pro models will include a titanium frame as well as solid-state volume and power buttons with haptic feedback from two additional Taptic Engines.

He also expects 8GB of RAM in the Pro models, up from 6GB in the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to the report.

Moreover, he expects the telephoto lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature periscope technology for increased optical zoom.

Pu further anticipates that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have a 48-megapixel rear camera lens, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro models, the report added.

Meanwhile, the A17 chip, which is expected to be used in the iPhone 15, may potentially focus more on battery-life improvements than processing power.

When discussing the 3nm process that will be used for the iPhone 15, Apple chipmaker TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) put more emphasis on power efficiency than performance, reports 9to5Google.

TSMC has been leading the chipmaking industry in using ever smaller processes.

20230103-143806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Scientists argue against US decision to roll out Covid booster shots

    ‘Arctic melting will open up new shipping routes’

    Apple to launch standalone classical music app this year

    India 6th on breached users’ global list, new CERT-In directive can...