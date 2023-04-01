SCI-TECHWORLD

iPhone 15 Pro solid-state buttons to work with gloves, cases: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro smartphone’s solid-state buttons will reportedly work with gloves and cases.

The information came from a reliable source who claimed that with a new sensitivity toggle in Settings, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users will be able to customise the sensitivity of the solid-state buttons on their device, reports MacRumors.

Earlier this week, the same anonymous tipster mentioned that the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a new ultra-low energy chip which will allow the new volume, power and “Action” solid-state buttons to remain functional when the device is powered off or out of battery.

The standard iPhone 15 models are predicted to keep the same traditional button mechanism as the iPhone 14 series, with solid-state capacitive buttons expected to be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro models only.

The upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to be unveiled in September this year, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the tech giant will limit its display features — Always-On and ProMotion — to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone models.

It was also rumoured that the iPhone maker will bring support for Wi-Fi 6E network to only iPhone 15 Pro models.

20230401-115203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple expanding ‘Communication Safety’ feature to more countries

    Microsoft rolls out new Fluent style emoji in Windows 11

    Mix of solar and biogas to produce green hydrogen at Varanasi’s...

    Xiaomi celebrates 8 years of Note series with over 7 cr...