SCI-TECHWORLD

iPhone 15 series to add proximity sensor inside ‘Dynamic Island’ area

NewsWire
0
0

Apple will reportedly integrate the Proximity Sensor inside the “Dynamic Island” area (the pill and hole cutouts at the top of the display) in the upcoming iPhone 15 series.

According to Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the proximity sensor on the “iPhone 15” series will be integrated inside the “Dynamic Island” area, instead of sitting below, as it does on the iPhone 14.

“While all iPhone 15 models adopt a similar Dynamic Island design as the iPhone 14 Pro, the difference lies in the placement of the proximity sensor,” Kuo tweeted.

“In the iPhone 14 Pro, the proximity sensor is located under the display (outside the dynamic island). Conversely, in the iPhone 15 series, the proximity sensor is situated within the dynamic island, with almost no change to the Dynamic Island area,” he added.

The proximity sensor detects when the user holds the phone up to their ear and shuts off the screen.

Meanwhile, Apple will reportedly not bring the under-display Face ID feature to an iPhone until 2025 or later.

According to display analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 15 Pro will not feature under-display Face ID because of technical issues.

This feature will likely arrive at the earliest on the iPhone 17 Pro.

20230326-131003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple cuts iPhone 14 models prices by up to $125 in...

    Clock’s ticking, have limited time to look for job: Sacked Indian-origin...

    Musk thinks he can double Twitter’s revenue from subscriptions by 2028

    Apple adds two new Top Charts for podcasts