SCI-TECHWORLD

iPhone 15 series to have 4 models with major differences: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Apple’s upcoming next-generation iPhone 15 series will include four models, with bigger feature differences than the iPhone 14 and all the models will feature USB-C charging port, reveals a report.

According to AppleInsider, demand for the iPhone 14 range has been rumoured to be lower than expected, and perhaps most definitely for the base model.

That perceived failure of the larger iPhone 14 follows reportedly poor sales of the smaller iPhone 13 mini. Yet a new report says Apple will continue producing four models for its 2023 iPhone 15 range.

Market intelligence firm TrendForce does not cite any sources, but said the analysis had been made by its Department of Semiconductor Research.

“TrendForce indicates that Apple will maintain a four new model release schedule featuring two processors to further differentiate between standard and high-end models,” the report said.

As per the report, chances are high that the Pro series will feature a memory capacity upgrade to 8GB to match its new processor and continue camera specifications improvements, including upgrading its main camera to 8MP and using a periscope lens in the Pro Max model.

The prediction of an increase to 8GB RAM was previously rumoured to be in the iPhone 14 Pro.

The move to USB-C has also been predicted, chiefly because the European Union introduced a mandate requiring it.

20221026-082403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites in record 10th liftoff

    Antibodies from monkeys shows promise against Covid variants

    Social media will be forced to disclose users behind trolls in...

    Amazon may acquire fitness bike maker Peloton