BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

iPhone 16 to be made in India, Apple and 3 allied companies apply for land

NewsWire
0
0

As Apple plans to manufacture the new iPhone 16 in India, the tech giant along with three associated companies has applied for land to Yamuna Authority.

The companies have proposed to set up a unit on about 23 acres of land with an investment of Rs 2,800 crore.

In a meeting held in Korea, Apple along with the associated companies proposed the investment.

Seiko Advance Limited, an ink manufacturing company expressed its desire to make its product on 5 acres of land in Sector 29 of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

The company will invest Rs 850 crore and provide employment to thousands of people.

YEIDA CEO Dr. Arun Vir Singh said that Apple and associated companies would be provided land in Sector 29, which is quite developed with many available facilities.

He added that the companies would be able to start production after the construction and have deposited 10 per cent of the amount.

20221221-143401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GST Council extends levy of compensation cess till March 2026

    K’taka govt seeks 4 weeks’ time to discuss ban of auto...

    ECGC targets to get listed by end of FY23 (Ld)

    Expenditure on health sector went up by 73% to Rs 4.72L...