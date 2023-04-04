SCI-TECHWORLD

iPhone 17 Pro may feature under-display Face ID tech

NewsWire
0
0

The under-display Face ID technology will reportedly debut on Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro, which will become the first iPhone to feature such technology.

According to display analyst Ross Young, the under-display ‘Face ID’ technology will still be accompanied by a circular cutout for the front-facing camera, reports MacRumors.

This implementation is anticipated to last until 2027’s ‘Pro’ iPhone models, which will also integrate the camera under the display for a true ‘all-screen’ experience.

Moreover, the report said that Young’s original roadmap, published in May 2022, differs from this forecast.

Earlier, he predicted that the iPhone 16 Pro versions released in 2024 would be the first to include under-panel Face ID technology.

Last month, Young said that this one-year delay was due to “sensor issues”.

The two display cutouts that presently comprise the Dynamic Island will apparently remain unchanged across three successive ‘Pro’ iPhone generations.

Young also stated that the standard iPhone 17 models will include ProMotion, which is presently only available on Apple’s high-end devices, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working on a MacBook Air model which will feature a 13.4-inch OLED display.

Ross Young claimed that the new model will come with a slightly smaller display as compared to the existing MacBook Air with a 13.6-inch LCD panel.

20230404-131005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid disrupted delivery of DTP-1 jab in over 3mn kids in...

    Apple starts rolling out new firmware version for AirPods 3

    Twitter working on its own status update feature

    iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max may come with larger...