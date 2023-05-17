SCI-TECHWORLD

iPhones will soon start speaking in your voice within 15 mins

NewsWire
0
0

Apple has introduced a bunch of new features designed for cognitive, vision, hearing, and mobility accessibility, including a new “Personal Voice” feature for people who may lose their ability to speak.

This feature will allow iPhone or iPad to start speaking in users’ voices within 15 minutes.

According to Apple, users can create a Personal Voice by reading along with a randomised set of text prompts to record 15 minutes of audio on an iPhone or iPad.

“At the end of the day, the most important thing is being able to communicate with friends and family,” said Philip Green, board member and ALS advocate at the Team Gleason nonprofit.

“If you can tell them you love them, in a voice that sounds like you, it makes all the difference in the world — and being able to create your synthetic voice on your iPhone in just 15 minutes is extraordinary,” he added.

This feature uses on-device machine learning to keep users’ information private and secure and integrates seamlessly with Live Speech so users can speak with their Personal Voice when connecting with loved ones, the company said.

For users at risk of losing their ability to speak, the tech giant stated that the Personal Voice feature is a simple and secure way to create a voice that sounds like them.

20230517-133203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK’s key online safety bill on hold until new PM in...

    This Snapchat feature can save lives, says former footballer

    Uber to soon offer NYC yellow cabs via app

    Top US trade body to help India become global chip manufacturing...