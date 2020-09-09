IPL 13: Delhi Capitals announces partnership with Acko General Insurance

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Delhi Capitals have announced its association with Acko General Insurance for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League slated to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

As part of the partnership, Acko will be the official insurance partner of the team. The Delhi Capitals team will be sporting the Acko logo on their helmets and caps.

Acko’s maiden innings with IPL sponsorship last season saw it registering a surge in awareness levels and transactions on its platform among a newer audience. The goal with this year’s collaboration with the Delhi Capitals team is to strengthen brand value and recall by engaging with a vast consumer base at the biggest cricketing league in the world.

Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, “We are thrilled that Acko has come onboard as a partner for us in the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League.”

“Acko is a distinguished, young and upcoming brand and there is a strong alignment as both partners are constantly striving to scale new heights. We look forward to having a very successful association this season”.

Ashish Mishra, Executive Vice President – Marketing, Acko General Insurance, said, “We are excited to partner with the highly talented Delhi Capitals team. Our goal is to drive brand awareness and brand discovery among new customers pan India. IPL being the biggest and most popular sporting event in the country makes it an exceptional avenue for a branding exercise for a young brand.”

–IANS

aak/