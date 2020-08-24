Canindia News

IPL 13: KKR rope in sprinter Donaldson as strength and conditioning coach

Abu Dhabi, Aug 24 (IANS) Former Olympic sprinter Chris Donaldson has been roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their strength and conditioning coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Donaldson represented New Zealand in the 1996 and 2000 Olympics. “I can’t ask the players to do what I can’t do, right? So while I can’t do the exercises as well as them, I certainly try to put in an effort,” KKR head coach Brendon McCullum said on their official website on Monday.

“I’ve also heard that the shirts this year — practice shirts and coach’s shirts — are going to be very, very tight. So, I need to make sure that I am not too fat as we get into the season,” the former New Zealand captain said.

KKR bowling coach Kyle Mills added: “You spend a lot of time trying to catch him (Donaldson) and you never will. He is an amazing person and he is an absolute professional. I think it’s going to be a big feather in our cap to have him on board.”

