IPL 13: Lasith Malinga likely to miss initial games

Colombo, Aug 21 (IANS) Mumbai Indians seamer Lasith Malinga will not be available for the initial stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to personal reasons.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the Sri Lankan bowler will not be travelling to the UAE with the Mumbai Indians squad as his father is ill.

The lucrative T20 league, scheduled to be played across three venues in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, will be held from September 19 till November 10. “It is understood Malinga’s father has been ill and may require surgery in the coming weeks. The fast bowler wants to be by his side and will be training in Colombo,” the report said.

Last year, Malinga was in the middle of things as he helped the franchise get to their fourth IPL title with a scintillating last-over finish. He has played 122 games in the IPL, picking 170 wickets at an average of 19.80.

The 36-year-old last featured for Sri Lanka in a T20I during the home series against West Indies in March this year.

Malinga has so far played 30 Tests, 226 ODIs and 84 T20Is in which he has scapled 101, 338 and 83 wickets respectively.

–IANS

