Former India batsman and coach Sanjay Bangar has been appointed as the batting consultant of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bangar will join the coaching staff which already has Sridharan Sriram as batting and spin bowling coach, and Simon Katich as head coach.

“Delighted to add a coach of Sanjay Bangar’s experience to our existing coaching team led by head coach Simon Katich,” RCB’s Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson said in a statement on Bangar’s appointment.

Bangar was appointed as the batting coach of India in August 2014. He continued in the role till the 2019 World Cup before being replaced by Vikram Rathour. He has previously worked as the head coach of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

Talking about Bangar’s role in the team, Hesson said that the 48-year-old will join the squad in its pre-season camps.

“Sanjay Bangar’s role as batting consultant will include working with our existing squad in camps in Bengaluru leading up to our full squad pre-IPL camp,” said Hesson.

“We are very fortunate at RCB to now have Sanjay join Sriram and Simon as batting coaches who can offer superb knowledge and experience to our playing squad throughout the IPL,” added Hesson who is in India for the IPL auctions slated to be held on February 18 in Chennai.

RCB had finished at the fourth spot in the points table in the 2020 IPL edition where they faced defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

The Bengaluru-based franchise has released 10 players ahead of the auction, including five overseas players. They have retained 12 players and will enter the auctions with a purse of Rs 35.90 crore.

–IANS

aak/