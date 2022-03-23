SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Andrew Tye replaces injured Mark Wood at Lucknow Super Giants (Ld)

By NewsWire
0
12

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday signed Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye as a replacement for England pacer Mark Wood, who was ruled out of the IPL 2022 with an elbow injury.

The 32-year old Wood was supposed to join the Super Giants after the end of England’s ongoing tour of the West Indies. But he suffered an elbow injury during the first Test and has been ruled out of action for the foreseeable future.

Tye has represented Australia in 32 T20Is and picked 47 wickets. The right-arm pacer, who is known for his slower balls and yorkers and has picked up 40 wickets in 27 IPL matches, will join LSG for the price of Rs 1 crore.

Along with Tye, the Super Giants have last IPL season’s second-highest wicket-taker Avesh Khan, Sri Lanka spearhead Dushmantha Chameera and Ankit Rajpoot as recognised specialist fast bowling options. They are expected to be backed up by the all-round skills of Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers.

Lucknow who will be making their debut this season — will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on March 28 when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium.

20220323-212801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

T20 World Cup: Zadran’s fifty takes Afghanistan to 124/8 against New...

Women’s World Cup: Australia power to huge win against West Indies

Three SL players test positive for Covid-19 in Women’s Cricket World...

Kohli thanks outgoing India support staff for their contribution