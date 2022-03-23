Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday signed Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye as a replacement for England pacer Mark Wood, who was ruled out of the IPL 2022 with an elbow injury.

The 32-year old Wood was supposed to join the Super Giants after the end of England’s ongoing tour of the West Indies. But he suffered an elbow injury during the first Test and has been ruled out of action for the foreseeable future.

Tye has represented Australia in 32 T20Is and picked 47 wickets. The right-arm pacer, who is known for his slower balls and yorkers and has picked up 40 wickets in 27 IPL matches, will join LSG for the price of Rs 1 crore.

Along with Tye, the Super Giants have last IPL season’s second-highest wicket-taker Avesh Khan, Sri Lanka spearhead Dushmantha Chameera and Ankit Rajpoot as recognised specialist fast bowling options. They are expected to be backed up by the all-round skills of Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers.

Lucknow who will be making their debut this season — will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on March 28 when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium.

