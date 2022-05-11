SPORTSCRICKET

IPL 2022: Asked Jos, could you please allow me to play the first ball, reveals Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals young left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals he had requested his fellow opener, Jos Buttler, on allowing him to take the first ball against Punjab Kings in IPL 2022.

In that match, Jaiswal struck a brilliant 41-ball 68 to lead Rajasthan’s chase of 190 and emerge victorious by six wickets.

“I wanted to do it as I had been thinking of doing it, which I enjoy. I asked Jos bhai, could you please allow me to play the first ball. He said, yes, go and enjoy myself. Now, just thinking to go and express myself about what is in my control. Just focus on what I can do and enjoy myself (against Delhi Capitals),” said Jaiswal in a pre-match chat with broadcasters Star Sports at DY Patil Stadium.

Jaiswal was brought back in the eleven after recording scores of 20, 1 and 4 in the first three matches.

Asked about the routine he followed while being on bench, Jaiswal explained, “I’m feeling good and am excited for the game. I am so happy to be here. On the sidelines, I was following my normal routines.”

“I was meditating well, working on my game, skills and learning from seniors, talking to them on how can I do when I get the chance. Of course, Zubin (Bharucha) sir helped and talked to him a lot on how can I be in a better position (to play). I was trying to get better and be prepared for when the chance arrives.”

