The Indian Premier League’s (IPL) new franchise Lucknow Super Giants have expressed their interest in roping in Taskin Ahmed as a replacement for Mark Wood but Bangladesh Cricket Board official said the board is reluctant to give a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to their pacer.

“Since we have two important series like the ongoing tour of South Africa and the home series against Sri Lanka, we feel it won’t be right for him to take part in the IPL,” BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Yunus was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“We have spoken with Taskin and he has understood the whole situation. He informed the franchise that he is not playing the IPL and will be available for the South Africa tour and later will return home,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Yunus said that BCB are yet to decide on whether to give Taskin the NOC.

Taskin, who has taken 23 wickets in 33 T20Is, is currently playing in the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa, which concludes on March 23. The pacer is also set to feature in the two-match Test series against the Proteas, starting on March 28.

