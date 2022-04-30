SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Buttler’s fifty takes Rajasthan Royals to 158/6 against Mumbai Indians

NewsWire
0
0

A hard-fought fifty from Jos Buttler (67 off 52) helped Rajasthan Royals post 158/6 against Mumbai Indians in match No 44 of IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, here on Saturday.

Apart from Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin (21 off 9) played a useful cameo towards the end of the innings. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal (15), Sanju Samson (16) and Daryl Mitchell (17) got good starts but failed to convert them to big innings.

On the other hand, Riley Meredith (2/24), Hrithik Shokeen (2/47), Daniel Sams (1/32), Kumar Kartikeya (1/19) were the wicket-takers for Mumbai.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 158/6 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 67, Ravichandran Ashwin 21; Riley Meredith 2/24) vs Mumbai Indians

20220430-213103

