Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden believes that four times Indian Premier League champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are capable of winning IPL 2022 and retaining the title despite a change in leadership.

However, CSK succumbed to a six-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match of this season, in which both their batting and bowling had failed to click the way they would have liked.

But the Ravindra Jadeja-led side will be hoping to pick up their first points at the Brabourne Stadium when they meet with Lucknow Super Giant on Thursday.

“CSK will not be disheartened with the loss in their opening game against KKR. There were plenty of positives for the Ravindra Jadeja-led side. Their top-order saw a rare batting collapse in the first game but there’s a lot of experience in the side and I am sure they’ll come back stronger in the next game,” Aussie batting legend Hayden said during an episode of Cricket Live on Star Sports.

“They missed Moeen Ali in the tournament opener and he will be available for selection in the next match. CSK have it in them to it pull off and that makes them a dangerous side,” he added.

