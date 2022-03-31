SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings post 210/7 against Lucknow Super Giants

NewsWire
0
0

Chennai Super Kings posted 210/7, riding on some breezy knocks by their top order batters against Lucknow Super Giants in their second match of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium, here on Thursday.

Opener Robin Uthappa blasted a 25-ball 50 while local lad Shivam Dube struck a 30-ball 49 to prop up CSK, who had lost their first match in the event to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Young spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the best of the Lucknow Super Giants bowlers as he claimed 2/24 off his four overs.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 210/7 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 50, Moeen Ali 35, Shivam Dube 49; Bishnoi 2/24, Andrew Tye 2/41, Avesh Khan 2/38) against Lucknow Super Giants.

20220331-213202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MCC President Sangakkara inaugurates new Compton, Edrich stands at Lord’s

    Dhawan’s inclusion in ODI team makes no sense, says Saba Karim

    Top ECB executives set for bonus despite tough times

    Eight Afghanistan cricketers test positive for COVID-19 in Bangladesh: Report