Royal Challengers Bangalore succumbed to the pressure of chasing a big total and clinical bowling by Punjab Kings as they went down by 54 runs in Match 60 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

After blazing half-centuries by English duo, Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29) and Liam Livingstone (70 off 42) helped Punjab Kings post a massive 209/9 in 20 overs. Royal Challengers Bangalore tried to match their scoring rate initially but lost wickets at regular intervals as their chase derailed against some disciplined bowling by the Punjab Kings bowlers, especially Rishi Dhawan (2/36), Kagiso Rabada (2/16) and Rahul Chahar (2/37).

They were eventually restricted to 155/9 in 20 overs as the Punjab Kings bowlers kept them under a tight leash and did not allow them to free their arms.

Chasing a target of 210, Royal Challengers Bangalore started off well with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis raising 33 runs in the fourth over when the former India captain, who was given out by the video umpire. Punjab Kings opted for DRS after Kohli tried to work a ball off his hips but it ballooned off the body to short fine-leg, Ultra-edge showing a spike as the ball passed his gloves.

The wicket broke the momentum as RCB were cruising with Kohli hitting some superb shots and du Plessis complementing him well. After a quiet first over, Kohli had struck Arshdeep Singh to two fours, the first one a superb punch through the extra cover to the boundary and the second a wristy flick through mid-wicket. He danced down the wicket to Harpreet Brar and lifted him over long-on for his first six. But his departure followed by du Plessis’ departure a run later had RCB reeling at 34/2 and when Rishi Dhawan accounted for Mahipal Lomror in the fifth over, RCB were 40/3.

Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell raised 64 runs for the fourth wicket, both hitting boundaries regularly to keep the spiralling run rate in check. Maxwell top-scored with 35 runs off 22 deliveries, hitting three fours and one six. Patidar scored 26 runs off 21 deliveries, hitting one four and two sixes.

Both of them got out on the same score (104) — Maxwell was caught by Arshdeep Singh at long-off off Harpreet Brar as he went for a big hit after Patidar was caught by Shikhar Dhawan off Rahul Chahar in the 11th over.

That partnership was the only positive thing for RCB in the entire evening as they lost by a big margin.

