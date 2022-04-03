Punjab Kings rode on a superb bowling performance to beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs in their IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium here on Sunday.

Punjab, after posting 180/8 in their 20 overs, rattled the four-time IPL winners with early wickets as debutant Vaibhav Arora claimed two while Kagiso Rabada, Odean Smith and Arshdeep Singh got a wicket apiece as CSK were reduced to 36/5 in the 8th over.

Shivam Dube struck a 30-ball 57 and former skipper MS Dhoni scored 23 but their efforts were too little and too late as Punjab Kings romped to their second win in the event.

Earlier, Punjab Kings scored 180/8 in their 20 overs thanks to a half-century by Liam Livingstone.

Livingstone lived a charmed life and capitalised on two dropped chances as he blasted 60 off 32 deliveries after Punjab had lost skipper Mayank Agarwal and Bhanuka Rajapaksa cheaply with only 14 runs on the board on being asked to bat first.

The 28-year-old England batter added 95 runs for the third wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (33) that put Punjab Kings on course for a big total but Chennai Super Kings reeled them and restricted them to 180/8, from 109/3 in the 10th over.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 180/8 in 20 overs (Liam Liningstone 60, Shikhar Dhawan 33; Chris Jordan 2/23, Dwaine Pretorius 2/30) beat Chennai Super Kings 126 all out in 18 overs (Shivam Dube 57, M.S Dhoni 23; Rahul Chahar 3/25, Vaibhav Arora 2/21, Liam Livingstone 2/25) by 54 runs.

