SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in the 55th match of the IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, here on Sunday.

Delhi, who have won five out of their ten matches, made two changes as fit-again Axar Patel and KS Bharat came in place of Mandeep Singh and Lalit Yadav.

“I think the wicket is on the decent side. We want to chase. The season has been up and down. We are focussing on the positives. It is going to be a good match. I have learnt a lot from him (MS). Let’s see how I execute them. Two changes for us. KS Bharat and Axar come in for Mandeep and Lalit Yadav,” said Pant at the toss.

On the other hand, CSK, who have just three wins in their ten games, made just one change, bringing in Shivam Dube in place of Ravindra Jadeja, who is not fit for this match.

“We would have bowled first looking at our combination. But toss is not in our control. We had a bad season earlier but we made the most of it. It really helped us. When there are a few changes after a big auction, sometimes you need to see what is the best combination. Jaddu is not fit and Dube comes in,” said CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

20220508-192545

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    U-19 CWC: Haseebullah Khan’s century gives Pakistan a flying start

    Australia unveil Indigenous ODI kit for men’s and women’s team

    IPL 2022: De Kock, Hooda, and bowlers propel Lucknow to top...

    What we saw today was amazing: Ronchi on Latham’s unbeaten 186