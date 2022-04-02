Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in a IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Saturday.

Speaking at the toss, Pant mentioned that Mustafizur Rahman will replace Kamlesh Nagarkoti in his team for this match.

“We have a different bowling line-up so we will bowl. We felt comfortable chasing after the first game. One change. Nagarkoti out, Fizz in,” said the DC skipper.

On the other hand, GT captain Hardik Pandya said that he wanted to bat first and not expect the dew here.

“To be honest we were going to bat. There is a breeze, so we don’t expect dew. We trained here and we didn’t see much of dew, which is the reason why we wanted to bat. Same team,” said Pandya.

Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

