Fine fifties by Shikhar Dhawan (70 off 50) and Mayank Agarwal (52 off 32) helped Punjab Kings post 198/5 against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Apart from Shikhar and Mayank’s brilliant hitting at the top, Jitesh Sharma (30 off 15) and Shahrukh Khan (15 off 6) gave late flourish to Punjab’s innings at lower down the order, after being invited to bat first.

Basil Thampi (2/47), Jasprit Bumrah (1/28), Murugan Ashwin (1/34), Jaydev Unadkat (1/44) were the wicket-takers for Mumbai Indians.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 198/5 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 70, Mayank Agarwal 52; Basil Thampi (2/47) vs Mumbai Indians

20220413-213405