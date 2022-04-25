Opener Shikhar Dhawan struck a well-controlled unbeaten 88 to guide Punjab Kings to 187/4 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 38 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

Dhawan carried his bat as he scored an unbeaten 88 off 59 deliveries, hitting 9 fours and 2 sixes as he helped Punjab Kings to a defendable total after they were asked to bat first by Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja.

After he lost his opening partner and skipper Mayank Agarwal (18) with the score reading 37, Dhawan found a willing partner in Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa as they raised 110 runs for the second wicket partnership off 71 deliveries, setting the platform for PBKS’s late assault.

Rajapaksa, who was dropped twice when he was on one and five runs, scored 42 off 32 deliveries, hitting two fours and two sixes and helping Dhawan take the score from 37/1 to 147/1 before he was out, caught by Shivam Dube off Dwayne Bravo.

Liam Livingstone struck a few lusty blows in scoring 19 runs off 7 deliveries as PBKS set Chennai Super Kings 188 to win the match.Brief scores: Punjab Kings 187/4 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 88 not out, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 42, Liam Livingstone 19; Dwayne Bravo 2/42) against Chennai Super Kings.

20220425-213611