SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik close to being as ice cool as MS Dhoni, says Faf du Plessis

NewsWire
0
0

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis hailed Dinesh Karthik’s calm presence with the bat, saying that the wicketkeeper-batter is close to legendary MS Dhoni in terms of ice cool temperament.

In Bangalore’s successful chase of 128 against Kolkata at the DY Patil Stadium, Karthik was held back till he came at number seven and finished off the chase with an unbeaten 14 off just seven balls.

“In an ideal world, we would’ve liked to have won more convincingly but a win is a win. DK’s experience helped in the end, cool-calm, runs weren’t never really too far away. DK is as close as it gets to MS Dhoni when it comes to being ice cool,” said Du Plessis after the match.

The thrilling three-wicket win was also Bangalore’s first victory of the competition. “Very happy (with the win). Close small margins game are very important at the start. Chasing a small score, we just tried to be positive and not leave it late but very good bowling from their (Kolkata) seamers,” observed Du Plessis.

Talking about the difference in conditions from the match on Sunday and now on Wednesday, Du Plessis remarked, “The ball swung a little more earlier but today there was seam and bounce. Two three days ago, it was 200 and today it was 130. We would like to be more convincing. Just the experience. The runs were never a problem. We just needed to have wickets in hand.”

Du Plessis signed off by saying that he gets help from other players in the team for making strategies. “I rely on other people for help. We have great people in the camp. There is good communication in the group. The guys have been great. They have been supportive. They are coming to me with ideas.”

20220331-001002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WI board offers contract to 18 women cricketers

    SA v IND: KL Rahul pays tribute to Harbhajan Singh on...

    Bumrah bamboozles England with subtle change in action

    England wary of David Warner, says Anderson