SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Du Plessis, Hazlewood lead RCB to 18-run win over Lucknow

NewsWire
0
2

A fine knock by Faf du Plessis (96 off 64) followed by a sensational bowling effort by Josh Hazlewood (4/25) led Royal Challengers Bangalore to an 18-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2022 match at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Leading from the front, skipper Faf du Plessis played a terrific knock (96 off 64) and steered Royal Challengers Bangalore to 181-6 in 20 overs.

Invited to bat first, RCB were off to a terrible start as they lost three wickets — Anuj Rawat (4), Virat Kohli (0) and Glenn Maxwell (23) inside the powerplay. At 44/3 after 5.2 overs, RCB were in a spot of bother but Faf du Plessis took on the mantle of batting through the innings.

He anchored the innings to perfection by stitching a crucial 70-run stand for the fifth wicket with Shahbaz Ahmed (26) and a 49-run partnership with Dinesh Karthik (13 not out off 8) for the sixth wicket, helping RCB post a competitive total before getting on the penultimate ball of the final over.

Jason Holder (2/25) and Dushmantha Chameera (2/31) picked two wickets each while Krunal Pandya (1/29) got one wicket for Lucknow.

Chasing a competitive total, Lucknow kept losing wickets at regular intervals and gave RCB back-to-back chances to make a comeback in the game. Krunal Pandya (42 off 28), K.L. Rahul (30 off 24), Marcus Stoinis (24 off 15) and Jason Holder (16 off 8) tried hard but it was not enough as Lucknow were restricted to 163/8 in 20 overs, losing by 18 runs.

Apart from Hazlewood, Harshal Patel (47/2), Glenn Maxwell (1/11), and Mohammed Siraj (1/31) also picked important wickets for RCB.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 181/6 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 96, Shahbaz Ahmed 26; Jason Holder 2/25) beat Lucknow Super Giants 163-8 in 20 overs (Krunal Pandya 42, K.L. Rahul 30; Josh Hazlewood 4/25) by 18 runs

20220419-235202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Attempt was to take out wickets initially, says Lucknow’s...

    Ashes: His scoring rate plummeted just before he got out, says...

    Ashes, 2nd Test: Root overtakes Cook, becomes highest run-scorer as England...

    Tector, McBrine guide Ireland to 5-wicket win against West Indies in...