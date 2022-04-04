SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Enough glimpses to take Hyderabad over the line but not good enough, says Williamson

NewsWire
0
0

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson said that although there were enough glimpses during the chase of 170 to take the side home, it wasn’t good enough to do so.

In their chase of 170, Hyderabad were ahead in the contest when Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram had a 47-run stand, which was followed by Nicholas Poor’n’s 24-ball 34.

But in the last three overs, where Hyderabad needed 33 runs, Avesh Khan and Jason Holder took two and three wickets respectively to hand Lucknow a 12-run win. The result means that Hyderabad are yet to register a win in IPL 2022.

“There were glimpses where we put ourselves in positions to get over the line with the bat, but wasn’t good enough. It was a good surface. We knew if we can get some good partnerships, there was enough power in the hut. We’ll reflect on the small margins and look at the positives,” said Williamson to broadcasters Star Sports after the match.

Williamson credited the 82-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Lucknow captain K.L Rahul and all-rounder Deepak Hooda for taking the total from 27/3 to 169/7.

“If you look at the performance, it was certainly a much better performance from the last outing. Our powerplay bowling was good with three wickets and (we) were in a strong position. If only we could break the next partnership but credit to Deepak Hooda and K.L Rahul. That was the difference to take them to 170.”

Williamson then delved on the positives from Hyderabad’s death bowling like Bhuvneshwar Kumar not conceding a boundary in the 18th over and T. Natarajan doing a double-wicket strike in the 19th over.

“I think the guys with the bowling roles were good. Some key death overs from us too. They were arguably wanting a few more runs as well. A few ones and a few twos and the chase would’ve taken a different shape. The game is a game of small margins but we don’t want to get too far ahead and try to look back on those good bits.”

20220405-001001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Final ODI loss to Lanka dismays Bangladesh’s Iqbal

    Achrekar’s cricket academy, Goa government sign MoU; to set up coaching...

    SA v IND, 1st Test: Rahul century, Agarwal fifty help India...

    It will define my captaincy, says England captain Root on upcoming...