Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis gave credit to Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed and his bowlers for their 16 runs win against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 here on Saturday.

Karthik hammered 66 not out while Shahbaz contributed an unbeaten 32 and shared a 97-run partnership for the sixth wicket after Glenn Maxwell had set the platform with an attacking 55 as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 189/5 in 20 overs.

Their bowlers led by Josh Hazlewood (3/28) and Mohammed Siraj (2/31) then restricted Delhi Capitals to 173/7 in 20 overs to seal their fourth win in six matches in IPL 2022.

“I think it is important from a top-order perspective that we contribute runs. We haven’t as a top order, but the other guys are doing so. Batting is tricky up front, but the way Maxi (Maxwell) put pressure back on them was vital. But to get 190 you needed special innings, and credit goes to the two boys Shahbaz and DK,” Faf du Plessis said after the match.

The Bangalore skipper was especially happy with his bowlers’ performance in conditions that were not at all conducive for bowling.

“We felt like we haven’t been as good as we would’ve liked at death bowling, so today we had a special plan. It was pretty wet out there, and with the start they had, many teams would fall away. But we stuck around. A good win,” said Du Plessis.

He said Karthik was probably playing his best cricket in recent times as he came to RCB’s rescue once again.

“Experience is nice because you can trust players when it is going well and when it is not going well. The way DK is playing at the moment, I may sound like a broken record, but he is playing the best he has ever. He is so clear, calm and composed,” he added.

