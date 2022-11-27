SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022 final sets Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in a T20 match

NewsWire
BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday tweeted that the IPL 2022 final, which was held earlier this year, has set a Guinness World Record for the largest attendance in a T20 match.

“Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic @IPL final at @GCAMotera’s magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible! @BCCI”, tweeted Shah.

In the final which was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a determined Gujarat Titans, led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, made their maiden IPL season an unforgettable one by lifting the title at their home ground in a seven-wicket win over Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals.

“A proud moment for everyone as India creates the Guinness World Record. This one is for all our fans for their unmatched passion and unwavering support. Congratulations to @GCAMotera and @IPL,” tweeted the BCCI.

By finishing off a chase of 131 with 11 balls remaining and defeating Rajasthan for the third time in IPL 2022 after losing the toss, Gujarat capped off a season where they exceeded everyone’s pre-tournament expectations to become champions in their debut season of the competition.

Pandya led the Gujarat Titans from the front with an all-round performance, picking figures of 3/17 in his four overs with the ball and making 34 off 30 balls with the bat, and picked the Player of the Match award in the final.

