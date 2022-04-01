SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Future of KKR is bright under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, says Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Friday said that two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders’ future is bright under the leadership of batter Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer was appointed captain of the Kolkata side ahead of IPL 2022 and has left everyone impressed with the way he’s led the side so far despite facing a three-wicket loss in a low-scoring thriller to Royal Challengers Bangalore, especially after making a winning start against defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

“Shreyas Iyer is a brilliant captain. Remember, he picked up (Delhi Capitals) captaincy midway through the season, like Rohit Sharma who was named Mumbai Indians’ captain halfway through the season in IPL 2013. For Delhi Capitals, Shreyas started well under the supervision of coach Ricky Ponting and he kept improving his decision-making skills in his first stint as captain,” said Pathan in an episode of Cricket Live on Star Sports.

Pathan observed that since the time Iyer moved to Kolkata from Delhi, his leadership skills have got more limelight. “But his captaincy moves are coming to the fore prominently in this season and we will talk more about it as the tournament progresses. He’s a players’ captain. He backs the players at every turn and which is a good sign of a leader. The future of Kolkata is bright under his supervision and we’ve seen glimpses of it in the first couple of games.”

