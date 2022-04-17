SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Gaikwad’s 73 takes CSK to 169/5 against Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

A fine half-century by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (73 off 48) helped Chennai Super Kings post 169-5 against Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, here on Sunday.

Apart from Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu (46 off 31) played a solid knock and both batters stitched a crucial partnership of 92 runs off 56 balls for the third wicket. Lower down the order, Ravindra Jadeja (22 off 12) and Shivam Dube (19 off 17) also made valuable contributions with the bat for CSK.

Alzarri Joseph (2/34) was the most successful bowler for Gujarat while Mohammed Shami (1/20), and Yash Dayal (1/40) chipped in with one wicket each.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 169-5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 73, Ambati Rayudu 46; Alzarri Joseph 2/34) vs Gujarat Titans.

20220417-213604

