Shubman Gill (63 not out) struck a fighting half-century but clinical bowling, especially by pacers Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan, helped Lucknow Super Giants restrict Gujarat Titans to a below-par 144/4 in 20 overs in Match 57 of IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium here on Tuesday.

Gill waged a lone battle as other Gujarat batters found the going tough after skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bat first. Pandya wanted to test his batters’ ability to set up a good total. While Gill passed that test with flying colours, others failed to rise to the occasion.

Gill, who completed his half-century in 42 deliveries, paced his innings well to remain unbeaten with 63 off 49 delivery, hitting seven fours. He had two vital partnerships — 52 with David Miller (26) for the fourth wicket and an unbeaten 41 runs for the fifth with Rahul Tewatia (22 not out) as Gujarat could not break the shackles against disciplined bowling by Lucknow Super Giants.

For Lucknow Super Giants Avesh Khan finished with 2/26 while Mohsin Khan 1/18 off four overs and Krunal Pandya 0/24 off his quota applied the breaks on the Gujarat innings.

20220510-213357