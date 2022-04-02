SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs

NewsWire
0
0

A fantastic knock by Shubman Gill followed up by a clinical bowling performance effort by Lockie Ferguson helped Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Saturday.

Opening the batting, Shubman played a sparkling knock (84 off 46) and propelled Gujarat Titans to 171-6 in 20 overs. It was also Gill’s highest T20 score. Apart from Gill, skipper Hardik Pandya (31 off 27) and David Miller (20 not out off 15) also made valuable contributions with the bat for Gujarat, who were invited to bat first.

On the other hand, Mustafizur Rahman (3/23) was the highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals while Khaleel Ahmed (2/34) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/32) also chipped in with wickets.

In reply, Ferguson (4/24) rattled the Delhi Capitals’ batting line-up with his sheer pace. Apart from him, Mohammed Shami (2/30) also picked wickets at crucial junctures for Gujarat.

The likes of Rishabh Pant (43), Lalit Yadav (25) and Rovman Powell (20) tried hard but it was not enough as Delhi Capitals were restricted to 157-9 in 20 overs, losing by 14 runs.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 171/6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 84, Hardik Pandya 31; Mustafizur Rahman 3/23) beat Delhi 157/9 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 43, Lalit Yadav 25; Lockie Ferguson 4/24) by 14 runs

20220402-233803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan defeat West Indies by 63 runs in the first T20I

    1st Test: Anderson rattles India as England inch closer towards win...

    IPL 2022: Maharashtra to host 70 matches across four venues, says...

    Gavaskar hails Rohit, says Mumbai Indians’ captaincy has transformed him