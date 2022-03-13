SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans launch their jersey at Narendra Modi Stadium

By NewsWire
0
0

Gujarat Titans on Sunday unveiled their team’s official jersey at the Narendra Modi Cricket stadium here, in the presence of captain Hardik Pandya, head coach Ashish Nehra, Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki and BCCI secretary Jay Shah and other team members and officials, ahead of the beginning of the IPL 2022.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise will make its IPL debut alongside Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming season to make the cash-rich league a 10-team affair.

The Hardik Pandya-led side will open their IPL 2022 campaign on March 28 with the clash against Lucknow franchise at the Wankhede Stadium. However, before that they will have a pre-season camp at their iconic home stadium in Ahmedabad.

Other members of the Gujarat Titans squad — Wriddhiman Saha, Varun Aaron, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar and B Sai Sudharshan were also present at the jersey launch event.

The franchise had earlier launched their team logo in The Metaverse. They became the first team to do so and introduced a dedicated virtual space for its global community of fans and players. Building on that, they launched the team jersey in Augmented Reality in order to increase their fan engagement and community building.

