SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans start campaign with five-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants

NewsWire
0
0

Brilliant efforts by pacer Mohammad Shami and batter Rahul Tewatia helped Gujarat Titans outplay Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in a clash of two debutants in IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

Shami, bowling brilliantly and in the channel, claimed three wickets for 10 runs in his first spell that wrecked Lucknow Super Giants’ innings. Though they recovered from a precarious 29/4 riding on half-centuries from experienced batter Depak Hooda (55) and debutant Ayush Badoni (54), the 158/6 they managed in their allotted 20 overs was below-par for this surface and the Gujarat Titans batting. Shami eventually finished with 25/3 from his four overs.

Gujarat Titans too got off to a poor start losing their first two wickets for 15 runs but skipper Hardik Pandya, who chose to field first on winning the toss, struck a 28-ball 33, David Miller scored 30 and Rahul Tewatia blasted a 24-ball 40 to help them start their IPL 2022 campaign with a five-wicket win.

Hardik Pandya put them on course for victory with a 57-run partnership with Matthew Wade (30) and Miller and Tewatia dragged them across the rope with a 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Tewatia struck some lusty blows towards the end of the innings as the Titans, needing 20 off the last 12 balls, romped

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 158/6 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 55, Ayush Badoni 54, Krunal Pandya 21*; Mohd Shami 3/25, Varun Aaron 2/45) lost to Gujarat Titans 161/5 in 19.4 overs (Matthew Wade 30, Hardik Pandya 33, David Miler 30, Rahul Tewatia 40 not out; Dushmantha Chameera 2/22).

20220328-234403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India didn’t show the patience required in a Test: Gavaskar

    Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins makes a dream start to Test captaincy...

    T20 World Cup: Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in a...

    SA A vs Zimbabwe A unofficial ‘Test’ suspended due to Covid