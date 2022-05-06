SPORTSCRICKET

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in Match 51 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

Pandya said they decided to bowl first because they wanted to use the new ball well. “After the last game, we decided to forget the game as it (win) would come. Batters and bowlers know they need to get better,” Pandya said, confirming that Gujarat Titans are going into the match with an unchanged playing XI.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said they want to finish the tournament well after a long season.

“Last game was good (for us), we want to carry on with the momentum despite it being too late. We need to prove ourselves every time we get on the field. There have been ups and downs, we have played well in patches, we need to do it consistently today,” Sharma said.

Mumbai Indians have made one change — bringing in M Ashwin in place of Hrithik Shokeen.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

