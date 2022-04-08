SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bowl against Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in Match 16 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya said he expects the dew to play a role in the second innings. The Titans made two changes in the squad — Vijay Shankar is out with a back spasm while Varun Aaron has been left out, giving a chance to Sai Sudharshan and Darshan Nalkande.

Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal said he too would have bowled first on winning the toss. The Punjab Kings made one change, bringing in Jonny Bairstow in place of B Rajapaksa.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora.

